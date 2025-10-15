Halsey to headline 2025–2026 Dubai Shopping Festival with first UAE concert

Multi-platinum recording artist and global cultural icon Halsey will make her highly anticipated Dubai debut with a headline performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, December 6, kicking off the 2025–2026 Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) — the world’s longest-running retail festival.

Presented as part of Dubai Calendar’s winter line-up, the one-night-only concert will celebrate the start of the city’s biggest annual event, promising fans across the UAE and beyond an unforgettable night of chart-topping hits, powerful vocals, and raw storytelling that have defined Halsey’s career.

With tickets starting at Dh295, fans can now secure their seats at www.coca-cola-arena.com. The first 500 Fan Pit ticket buyers will also receive an Dh50 merchandise voucher to mark Halsey’s historic Dubai debut.

Diamond-certified and three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated, Halsey has become one of the most influential voices in modern pop and alternative music, amassing over 50 billion streams, 75 RIAA-certified singles, and four RIAA-certified albums. Her latest record, The Great Impersonator (2024), debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative and Top Alternative Albums charts, continuing a streak of chart-topping releases that includes If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (2021), Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (2017), and Badlands (2015).

“I’m so excited to be performing in Dubai for the very first time!” said Halsey. “The city feels so alive and full of energy, and I can’t wait to bring this show to my fans in the UAE for a night of music, connection, and celebration.”

The concert follows her record-breaking For My Last Trick Tour, praised by Variety as “one of the most ambitious pop tours of the year.” Ahead of her Dubai performance, Halsey has released BADLANDS: Decade Edition Anthology, celebrating 10 years of her landmark debut album.

Beyond her music, Halsey continues to redefine the role of the modern artist through her about-face beauty line, bestselling poetry collection I Would Leave Me If I Could, and a series of creative ventures that have earned her a spot on TIME’s list of 100 Most Influential People.

Tickets: Dh295–595

Available at: www.coca-cola-arena.com

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai