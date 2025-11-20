  • search in Khaleej Times
Thu, Nov 20, 2025

Halsey's Dubai concert called off 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

Ticket holders in the UAE were informed on Thursday via email that the performance was no longer happening

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 4:53 PM

American singer Halsey's concert in Dubai, scheduled for December 6 at the Coca-Cola Arena, has been called off. On Thursday, ticket holders were surprised to find an email in their inbox informing that the performance was no longer happening.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of the Artist, organizer and venue, the Halsey show scheduled for 6th December will no longer take place," the email read.

It also informed that refunds will be made automatically to the same card used for the purchase and can take up to 21 working days. The Coca-Cola Arena website no longer lists Halsey's show among their upcoming events. The singer herself is yet to post anything with regards to the cancellation.

It was announced in October that the multi-platinum recording artist would make her highly anticipated Dubai debut with a headline performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, December 6, kicking off the 2025–2026 Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) — the world’s longest-running retail festival.