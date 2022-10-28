Halloween in the UAE: Get spooky with these activities and offers around the country

There's lots happening in town for Halloween

By CT Desk Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 5:50 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 6:17 PM

Halloween Party

Celebrate Halloween with renowned DJ Charlie Sloth on Monday, October 31. The urban music maestro will be performing live at Dubai’s popular rooftop lounge The Penthouse. Visitors can expect the sounds of hip-hop, garage, and grim. DJ Jax and DJ Whitley Ruchea will kick off the night with a mix of favourite house tracks, while the resident DJ Arado will be performing groovy house tracks on the Marina Terrace. The night will be paired with award-winning Japanese dishes, signature drinks, and breathtaking skyline. Dh300 entry for gents including three drinks. Entry free for ladies, inclusive of three drinks on the stool. From 9pm onwards.

Halloween Rainforest

The Green Planet Dubai is hosting a spooky rainforest experience. Visitors will be able to enjoy a new and improved Creatures of the Night experience, revamped for Halloween, featuring the latest additions including porcupine, anteater, and armadillos. Walking through the enclosed biodome, haunted by fascinating creatures from the forests, friends and families can have a memorable Halloween experience. The Halloween Rainforest experience will be available as an add-on experience on single-day tickets to The Green Planet Dubai, included as part of the single-day experience at The Green Planet Dubai. Visit The Green Planet on Instagram for more information.

Ghoulish Games

This Halloween, UAE's popular fried chicken hub Jailbird is calling all diners to put on their costumes and participate in a trick or treat game. Costumed participants will play a round of trick or treat where they will randomly pick a piece of paper with either ‘trick’ or ‘treat’ from a bowl. The guest will then have the chance to win the treat of any free sando of their choice or be tricked with its latest Ice Cream Nuggz – that looks exactly like chicken nuggets. The event runs till Monday, October​​ 31 and will be available at the following branches: Mirdiff, Motor City, Jumeirah (Al Wasl), Jumeirah Beach Residences, and Meadows for the whole day.

Under the Moon brunch

Head to Seven Sisters, situated on the first floor of the JW Marriott Marquis, for their Under the Moon brunch this Halloween. On Monday, October 31, visitors will have to fight to stay alive after tasting the thrilling and mystical flavours of the brunch menu created specially by the chefs at Seven Sisters. The treats will be paired by beats from the most savage DJs as they dish out the newest and grisliest vibes. 8pm till 10pm or 10pm till 12am for Dh199.

Thrilling nights

Billionaire Dubai is inviting guests to celebrate a whimsical four-day Halloween affair. The venue will be transformed into an enchanted fairy land inspired by the eerie legends of forest fairies. The Halloween celebrations will continue throughout the weekend, with the main event taking place on Monday, October 31, where Italian DJ Joseph Capriati will ensure to throw the party of the year, creating an ideal atmosphere for a stunning throwdown. From 9pm through 3am. For reservations, call +971 (0) 4 510 3100.

Brain Cake

SugarMoo has created a limited edition special Brain Cake for Halloween. The gruesome and rather unusual addition to a Halloween table, is the bakery’s best-selling Choco Loco Cake, filled with a touch of silky chocolate mousse. Not for the faintest of hearts, the hyper-realistic Halloween Brain Cake will be available to order only on Deliveroo food app till Monday, October 31. Priced at Dh385.

Halloween at the beach

Kite Beach is set to host a spooky Halloween weekend on Saturday, October 29 from 5.30pm to 8,30pm. Friends and family can visit the venue in spine-chilling attires and experience Halloween with an exclusive line-up of fun activities for kids, trick and treat, and themed merchandise up for grabs at the venue.