Halloween 2024 in Dubai: Quiz night, theme park ride, here's how to celebrate

Get ready for a frighteningly good time
Motiongate
This year, Halloween (October 31) falls on a Thursday, which means the whole weekend is all set for a magical (and some would say spooky good) time. Unsure about where to go? We’ve got you sorted with a list of fun things to do this Halloween. So, dress up like your favourite character because there are prizes for the best dressed at many of these events
A drink to warm up your heart
Jones The Grocer
This is your last chance to slurp up Jones The Grocer’s limited-edition pumpkin spice latte and Halloween cookies. The brew, a blend of spice espresso with a sprinkling of pumpkin spice and cinnamon, a hint of nutmeg and a swirl of whipped cream is a warm hug in a mug. As for the cookies, not only to they look good and taste great, but are also a perfect snack if you are are expecting an influx of trick-or-treaters.
Dh25 (pumpkin spice latte); Dh15 (cookies, pack of three). Until November 1. Available at all Jones The Grocer stores across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
Boo-tiful nails
We Nails
Nail that spook-tacular look with art for your tips and toes. We Nails is offering 20 percent off on all nail art for Halloween – which means whether you are craving Casper the friendly ghost or a creepy pumpkin adorning your nails, you can scratch that itch at an affordable rate.
October 31, 10am-9pm. We Nails, Trident Grand Residence, Jumeirah Beach Residence
Brunch time
Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai
The Dubai brunch is getting a fun makeover this weekend at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek. The mezzanine atrium will transform into a haunted central souq with culinary delights from Fish Market, Aseelah, The Pub, Minato, and Shabestan. And this is one the kids can enjoy too; they can try their little hands at pumpkin carving, face painting, muffin decorating, and balloon twisting. Looking to cool off after a fun afternoon? Jump into the pool (you’ll have access). You are going to want to dust off those cobwebs on your coolest costumes too, for there’s a Best Halloween Costume contest. If at 4pm you aren’t ready to go home, don’t worry, you can continue to enjoy the ambience on Up On The 10th until 6pm. Kids aren’t allowed Up On The 10th , but they can chill out on the playground as you sip your beverage.
Dh299. November 2, from 12.30pm to 4pm with access to Up on the 10th from 4pm to 6pm.
Catch a show
Pluma Season 2
Don’t be surprised if you are at the edge of your seat at the Pluma Season 2 show. The jaw-dropping circus show at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, has heart-thumping moments and new tricks to draw you in. The family-friendly spectacle promises enchanting visuals and lots of neat tricks and treats. Use the promo code H30 to get a 30 percent discount on Blue, Red, and Silver category tickets.
Tickets start at Dh95. October 31-November 3. Thursday, 7pm; Friday and Saturday, 5pm and 7.30pm; and Sunday, 5pm. Dubai Festival City Mall
Have yourself a forest adventure
Green Planet
For an edutaining day with the fam, head over to The Green Planet, where you can not only listen to spooky tales about the rainforest and animals but also embark on an adventure that will show you including slithering snakes, creepy cockroaches and scaly reptiles. Dubai’s only indoor rainforest is home to 3,000 plants and animals, and the interactions with the critters promise to be magnetic. Additional fun for the kiddos will include sustainable arts and crafts activities. Want to really creep someone out? Book a Reptile Encounter and hear them scream. Mahahahaha (well, it did call for an evil laugh, didn’t it?)
From Dh135 (day pass). Until November 3. City Walk.
Movie night just got an upgrade
Roxy
Can you honestly tell yourself, ‘I ain’t scared of no ghost’? Why not challenge the pals to a movie night where you can binge on stories about ghosties or incidious creatures and see who is the last one not quaking? Roxy Cinemas has a delectable buffet of chilling tales to discover – think Venom: The Last Dance, Smile 2, Terrifier 3. Feeling particularly flush? Check out Roxy Platinum, where you’ll have reclining seats but more importantly, ghoulish treats such as spider lollipops as you squeak at the next jump scare.
Movies available at its Dubai Hills Mall, The Beach JBR, City Walk, Boxpark and Al Khawaneej Walk locations. Until October 31.
Play, Hollywood style
Motiongate Dubai
In true Hollywood fashion, Motiongate Dubai is going all-out for All Hallows' Eve. Dress up in your most frightening outfits and venture through this fun experience where fun adventures, story-telling sessions, live performances, and plenty of chances to grab sweet treats await you. Even the little blue people get in on the action in Smurfs Village, where kids will love a Halloween dance and interactive Smurfoween Storytime session. Say blah blah blah with Count Dracula when you watch Hotel Transylvania Mani, a live show featuring all your favourite characters from the fun film. Feeling brave? Take bold steps towards Fright Nights; in this section, you’ll find a SAW-themed Maze, the Fright Nights Parade featuring iconic horror characters and The Vampire Circus.
From Dh295. Until October 31, from 3pm onwards. Dubai Parks and Resorts
Riddle me this
Horse and Hound
You are going to want to practise your maniacal laugh for this one (especially if you are any good at it). Horse and Hound has a special Halloween quiz planned. You get points for dressing up (well, actually, only the best dressed gets a prize - a voucher for a one-night Bed and Breakfast stay for two at Al Habtoor Polo Resort).
October 31, 7.30pm. Horse and Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Club.
Take a thrilling ride
Wild Wadi Waterpark
The Halloween bash at Wild Wadi Waterpark on November 2 and 3 promises to go swimmingly with spooky activities, a live DJ on the decks and African drum performnces. For the young ones, there’ll be face painting too. But now let’s get down to business – if you want an adventure you can scream your way through, race down the the wild Jumeirah Sceirah, the 120-metre-long slide that can make you go as fast as 80km/h. Surf at Wipeout and Riptide and splash around in one of the largest wave pools in the Middle East, Breaker’s Bay. Dress up on your date with this themepark,because there are prizes for the most creative costumes.
Dh195 (for UAE residents online). Until November 3.Jumeirah.
