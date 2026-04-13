'An artist should stay connected, not exposed': Dubai-based Pakistani model and actress Halima Sadia Khan on navigating fame

Modelling may not offer a long-term path for artists with true potential; the natural progression often leads to acting. Over the years, Halima Sadia Khan has built a compelling portfolio across fashion, lifestyle, and luxury sector, collaborating with leading brands in the UAE and Pakistan. Her digital voice, grounded yet aspirational, has carved out a distinct space in the region’s creative landscape. With a global outlook shaping her artistic journey, Halima represents a new generation of South Asian talent that values quality over numbers, substance over noise, and meaningful impact over mere visibility. Edited excerpts from an interview:

How do you navigate the constant demands of social media? Where do you draw the line, and do you feel sharing too much makes a star less intriguing?

Social media is a big part of my world, but I navigate it with intention. I share what aligns with my work, my journey, and my growth, not every detail of my personal life. An artist should stay connected, not exposed.

My line is privacy. I protect the parts of my life that keep me grounded —my family, my emotions, my inner world. That’s where my peace lives.

And yes, oversharing can take away the mystery that makes an artist intriguing. People don’t need every detail; they need what inspires them. The rest stays sacred.

Fame comes with pressure. How do you balance staying relevant with protecting your peace?

Fame is beautiful, but it brings noise, expectations, and constant visibility. For me, relevance isn’t about chasing attention, it’s about staying true to my craft and my growth. When you focus on becoming better, relevance follows naturally.

But my peace is non-negotiable. I’ve seen enough to know no level of fame is worth losing your inner balance. I choose my projects carefully, keep my circle very small, and give myself space to breathe.

The truth is simple: relevance is external, peace is internal. And I always choose the internal first.



With the drama industry saturated and cinema still rebuilding, does the lack of opportunities discourage you?

Sometimes, it does feel like there’s more talent than opportunities, but that doesn’t limit my ambition. It only pushes me to expand my horizons, explore new markets, and seek global collaborations.

Living in Dubai has shifted my focus toward international projects. I believe my journey is meant to go beyond one industry. I stay hopeful, prepared, and ready because the right moment comes to those who don’t give up.

What’s your perspective on choosing comfort or financial security over love?

It’s a personal choice, but I’ve learned that love without respect, emotional safety, or stability isn’t love; it’s exhaustion.

Certain experiences teach you that peace is priceless. A relationship should protect you, not break you. Love should come with respect and safety, it should strengthen you, not drain you.

Choosing your wellbeing isn’t choosing against love; it’s choosing the kind of love you truly deserve. That clarity only comes after life teaches you a few unforgettable lessons.

Is it fair to measure an artist’s impact through followers, views, or ratings?

No, numbers show reach, not depth. Real impact comes from the emotions you create and the authenticity you bring. Numbers can change, but sincerity and true talent last.

You’ve lived in Dubai for years. What keeps you rooted here?

Dubai has a way of holding you. For me, it’s the safety, the possibilities, and the energy of a city that’s always evolving.

I came here during a very difficult phase of my life, and Dubai gave me space to breathe, rebuild, and dream bigger. It’s a place where talent is welcomed, and reinvention is possible. That hope is what keeps me rooted.

Does distance ever affect your work opportunities in Pakistan?

Distance can be a challenge, but I honestly don’t feel the gap. I travel to Pakistan regularly for campaigns and projects, and stay actively connected.

At the same time, Dubai has opened doors to collaborations with jewellery brands, clothing labels, and even real-estate companies. Working in both markets keeps my career dynamic and balanced.

Being based in Dubai is a blessing, it gives me exposure, stability, and access to global opportunities while keeping me close to the Pakistani industry.

People admire your style and lifestyle. Is staying fashionable and high maintenance part of the craft?

People often see the glamorous side, but for me, staying stylish isn’t high maintenance, it’s part of my craft.

As an actor, model, and public personality, presentation is storytelling. Fashion, discipline, and self-care help me express who I am. I don’t do it to stay relevant, I do it because I love evolving and inspiring women to be strong, graceful, and aspirational at the same time. It’s not maintenance, it’s identity.

You’ve been away from TV and films for a while. Is there something specific you’re waiting for?

Yes, quality.

My last drama was two years ago, but I’ve always been selective. Every project I’ve taken had its own identity. I’ve also been busy with campaigns and collaborations, so I never really felt “away”.

For me, it’s never been about constant visibility, it’s about meaningful growth. I want roles that challenge me, excite me, and reflect the woman I’ve become.

This break wasn’t a pause, it was preparation. I’m waiting because I know what I deserve, and I want my next role to be powerful, purposeful, and worth the time I’ve invested in myself.