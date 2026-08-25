'Haiwaan' trailer out: Akshay Kumar turns sinister as Saif Ali Khan plays blind hero

The official trailer of 'Haiwaan', starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, was released on Tuesday, offering audiences their first extended look at the film's dark psychological conflict and the intense face-off between the two actors.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the psycho-thriller marks Akshay and Saif's reunion on screen after 18 years.

The trailer establishes an eerie, shadow-heavy world built around a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between a psychopath and a visually impaired man.

With its neo-noir visual style, high psychological tension and atmospheric score, the footage sets up a suspense-driven theatrical thriller.

The film is backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.

The trailer opens with a series of gruesome and mysterious crimes that spread panic across the city, with multiple policemen and their families being targeted.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Amid the chaos, Saif Ali Khan plays a blind man who finds himself falsely implicated and arrested by the police.

Forced to rely on his heightened senses, his character is drawn into a dangerous struggle for survival.

Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, takes on a sinister antagonist described as a cold-blooded and calculating psychopath driven by vengeance.

The trailer positions his character as a formidable threat and builds anticipation around his eventual confrontation with Saif's character.

The supporting cast includes Saiyami Kher, who appears as a determined police officer, while Boman Irani plays a prominent judge.

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi also feature in pivotal roles.

Priyadarshan co-writes the screenplay with Abilash Nair and Rohan Shankar, while Pritam has composed the music.

The film's background score is by Ronnie Raphael.

'Haiwaan' will be released worldwide in cinemas on September 11.