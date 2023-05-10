Hailey Bieber, Alia Bhatt, Blake Lively: Check out must-try nail art by these divas

A trip to the salon is inevitable after you see these nail art designs

by Husain Rizvi Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 1:02 PM Last updated: Wed 10 May 2023, 1:03 PM

There's no denying the fact that nail art is a fad among females. Be it a young girl or a middle-aged women, all love some creative art on their nails. And leading these inspos are our favourite Hollywood and Bollywood divas who never fail to flaunt their neatly done nails.

Here's a look at some of these celebs who regularly exhibit their nail art on their Instagram:

Alia Bhatt

Simplicity is key and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is known for living by those words. Even her nails are simple and neat with just a small black heart on her middle finger nail that simply enhances her charm.

Sonakshi Sinha

Who doesn't like a matte finish? Here's a design sported by actor Sonakshi Sinha in which she has put embellishments on her nails to further enhance the white finish.

Kriti Sanon

Designing only the tip of a nail is also a trend followed by many. Bhediya actor Kriti Sanon is one of them. In this picture, the Bollywood star perfectly nails the French tips with a monochrome twist.

Blake Lively

When it comes to classy, Hollywood diva Blake Lively is among the stars who top the list. She's known for her social media banter, especially with husband Ryan Reynolds. And the diva also loves experimenting with different nail art. Here, the Green Lantern star is seen flaunting her flower pressed nails. Isn't it beautiful?

Hailey Bieber

Another nail tip design inspo, this time by Hailey Bieber who is seen sporting glossy red nail tips, completing a chic look.

Jenna Ortega

It is hard to imagine Jenna Ortega in colours, especially after her superb performance as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show Wednesday. But we're all onboard for this shiny pink nails with diamond studs on the base. Go Wednesday (we mean Jenna)!

Kendall Jenner

The list would've been incomplete if we didn't feature one of, if not both, the Jenner sisters. Here we have Kendall, sporting the prettiest summer nail art. Yellow sunflowers on a clear base - it cannot get more summer-ish. Try it now!