Hailee Steinfeld is officially returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday, following an announcement shared by Marvel Studios and Disney Animation.

The actress confirmed her return in an Instagram video posted on Sunday, November 22, while promoting her upcoming Disney animated film, Hexed.

In the video, Hailee appears to be preparing for an interview about the animated film before noticing that a director's chair from another production has been delivered.

"Hey, so I'm here with my movie 'Hexed,' but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie," she says, before revealing a black chair bearing her name.

The caption confirmed what Marvel fans had been waiting to hear: "Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney's 'Hexed' before she returns in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'"

Hailee first appeared as Kate Bishop in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye, starring alongside Jeremy Renner, who played Clint Barton. The series followed Kate, a young archer who admired Hawkeye, as she trained alongside him and became involved in his adventures.

She later made a brief appearance in the post-credit scene of The Marvels in 2023, where Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, approached her about putting together a new superhero team.

The scene sparked speculation about a possible Young Avengers project, although Marvel has yet to officially announce one.

Hailee's return comes as Marvel prepares to bring together several familiar characters in Avengers: Doomsday, including the Fantastic Four and members of the X-Men.

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously worked on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr. will also return to the franchise, this time playing Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, rather than his previous role as Iron Man.

While Kate Bishop's involvement has now been confirmed, Marvel has not revealed how significant her role will be in the upcoming film.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026.