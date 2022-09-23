Gwyneth Paltrow to be a guest judge on Shark Tank season 14

The popular show will premiere on September 24

By CT Desk Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 11:36 AM Last updated: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 11:40 AM

Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who is also the CEO and founder of lifestyle and wellness brand Goop, is set to make her appearance on popular show Shark Tank's 14th season as a guest judge.

Paltrow will share the guest judge table with CEO and co-founder of DoorDash, Tony Xu. They will be joined by long-standing Sharks - Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes. The show will also see some popular faces including Emma Grede, Peter Jones, and more marking their return as guest Sharks.

Talking about Paltrow, the award-winning actress is known for films like Emma (1996), Shakespeare In Love (1998) and The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), among others, including her role as Pepper Potts in Marvel films. The actress founded Goop in 2008. The company also has its own show on Netflix along with a book imprint and retail stories. Its product lines include skincare and fragrances. It also has its own health summit.

Shark Tank, which has received twenty-two Emmy nominations, four consecutive Emmy wins, and nine consecutive Critic Choice Awards, will return for its 14th season on Saturday, September 24.