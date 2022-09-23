Gwyneth Paltrow to be a guest judge on Shark Tank season 14

The singer shared how her kids are coping with the situation
Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who is also the CEO and founder of lifestyle and wellness brand Goop, is set to make her appearance on popular show Shark Tank's 14th season as a guest judge.
Paltrow will share the guest judge table with CEO and co-founder of DoorDash, Tony Xu. They will be joined by long-standing Sharks - Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes. The show will also see some popular faces including Emma Grede, Peter Jones, and more marking their return as guest Sharks.
Talking about Paltrow, the award-winning actress is known for films like Emma (1996), Shakespeare In Love (1998) and The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), among others, including her role as Pepper Potts in Marvel films. The actress founded Goop in 2008. The company also has its own show on Netflix along with a book imprint and retail stories. Its product lines include skincare and fragrances. It also has its own health summit.
Shark Tank, which has received twenty-two Emmy nominations, four consecutive Emmy wins, and nine consecutive Critic Choice Awards, will return for its 14th season on Saturday, September 24.
The singer shared how her kids are coping with the situation
The actor has said the flood disaster in Pakistan should be a "wake-up call" for the world
Milan's five-day calendar returned to near pre-Covid-19 levels with 68 runway shows, 104 presentations and 30 events
Fans have suggested the next Bond may be the first non-white actor in the role
The comedian-actor passed away on Wednesday after staying on ventilator for nearly seven weeks
The Bollywood actor celebrated her 42nd birthday on September 21
Netizens are excited for the upcoming action film
Her son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 last year, following raids in Mumbai