Chilla for breakfast? Gwyneth Paltrow shares her take on Indian favourite

Gwyneth Paltrow has given her breakfast routine an Indian twist, whipping up homemade chilla and pairing it with eggs and mint chutney.

The actor and Goop founder recently shared a video on Instagram showing her preparing the popular Indian breakfast dish from scratch.

Paltrow began by making a batter using besan, or gram flour, before adding onions, tomatoes, grated ginger and spices. She then mixed the ingredients together and cooked small chillas in a pan.

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Chilla is a popular Indian breakfast and snack, commonly made using gram flour or lentils, with vegetables, herbs and spices added to the batter.

Paltrow served her chillas alongside an egg omelette and mint chutney, a condiment commonly paired with Indian snacks and meals.

It is not the first time the Hollywood star has experimented with Indian food. Paltrow has previously shared dishes including aloo anday and kitchari bowls with her followers.

Paltrow's next film

Away from the kitchen, Paltrow is also set to star in the film adaptation of Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage.

According to People magazine, Netflix acquired the project following a competitive six-way bidding war. Paltrow will star in the adaptation and serve as an executive producer.

The film is based on Belle Burden's memoir, which explores the emotional fallout of the breakdown of a long-term marriage.

Stacey Sher is set to produce the adaptation, while Heidi Schreck is attached to write the screenplay.

The project comes after Paltrow's performance in Marty Supreme, in which she portrayed a 1950s movie star.