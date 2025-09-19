  • search in Khaleej Times
Guru Randhawa drops energetic new track for 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

'Perfect' brings together Randhawa, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor in a high-energy spectacle that blends catchy beats with infectious chemistry

Published: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 3:29 PM

After teasing fans for days, Guru Randhawa has finally unveiled his much-awaited Bollywood collaboration with the release of PERFECT, the latest track from the soundtrack of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The vibrant number brings together Randhawa, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor in a high-energy spectacle that blends catchy beats with infectious chemistry.

Sung by Randhawa and co-created with Gill Machhrai and Rony Ajnali, the track is produced by Dilmaan and showcases the singer’s signature flair. On screen, Varun’s charisma and Janhvi’s effortless moves amplify the playful, feel-good vibe of the song.

“PERFECT is all about good vibes — it’s fresh, fun, and impossible not to groove to,” said Randhawa. “With Varun and Janhvi bringing their energy, it adds the perfect touch. I’m sure fans will love it and make it yet another chartbuster.”

Varun, who has collaborated with the singer multiple times before, revealed that he instantly knew the song belonged in the film: “When Guru played it for me, I called Shashank straight away and said, ‘We have to have this!’”

Janhvi added: “Guru has created something so catchy and full of life. Dancing to it with Varun was a blast, and I hope audiences feel the same joy we did while bringing it to life.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari features a stellar ensemble including Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul. The film, packed with music, dance, and drama, is set for a worldwide theatrical release this Dussehra on October 2, 2025.