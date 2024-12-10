Guns N' Roses is coming to Abu Dhabi in 2025

Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses Photo: Reuters

Oh o Sweet Child O' Mine…it’s time to get those bandannas out and get ready to cry November Rain, because those legends of Rock, Guns N' Roses are making their way back to the UAE.

The group will play at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on May 27 next year – that’s almost two years after their last sold out gig in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets for the 2025 tour, titled Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things, go on sale on December 13 (presale begins on December 12).

Among fan (read as ‘our’) favourite tunes are Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, Welcome To The Jungle and November Rain.

Live Nation presale will kick off at 9am on December 12, before general sales start at 9am on December 13.

This is the OG Rock band; among their many achievements is the notable best selling US debut album ever title, won by their diamond selling 1987 album, Appetite For Destruction. In 1991, the band released the seven time-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II.