Bollywood's 'Bad Man' Gulshan Grover: 'I'm still like a newcomer' after 500 films

After nearly 500 films and more than four decades in the industry, Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover says the secret to longevity is simple: never stop learning.

The veteran actor, famously known as Bollywood's "Bad Man" for his iconic villain roles, was in Abu Dhabi this week as one of the judges for the International Emmy Awards semi-final judging round.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Grover reflected on a career that has spanned generations of Indian cinema, saying he still approaches every new project with the enthusiasm of a beginner.

"When you love something that you do, you're always excited," he said.

"I wanted to be an actor, and God helped me to be an actor. So every time I go on set, even after almost 500 films, I'm excited. I'm like a newcomer."

For Grover, staying relevant in an industry that is constantly evolving means maintaining curiosity and remaining open to learning from others, including the next generation.

"I'm still working, trying to understand," he said.

He credits his son, Sanjay Grover, a film producer based in Hollywood, for reminding him of the importance of staying grounded.

"Your innocence, your quality of grasping should not disappear, even after having done so many films," he said. "You learn new things."

Asked what advice he would give aspiring actors hoping to break into the industry, Grover said talent alone is not enough.

"Actual performance, your personality, something that is different from the others is the first thing that will get you success and recognition," he said.

He also stressed the importance of adaptability, particularly for actors working across different markets and cultures.

"When you work in Indian films, it's slightly louder at times because of cultural things," he explained.

"When you work outside India, the nuances are different. You have to keep that in mind. Adaptability is important."

Reflecting on how Indian cinema has changed since he began his career, Grover said many of the industry's core values remain intact despite shifts in storytelling styles and audience preferences.

"Our stories are about family values. Our stories are about friendship, relationships and national pride," he said.

"It's always the good guy who wins. Truth must triumph."

While he acknowledged that newer forms of storytelling are emerging and that cinema continues to evolve, he believes audiences will always connect with stories where good ultimately prevails.

"Some part of it will change," he said. "But the majority of it will eventually be that the good guy wins."

Grover was among a panel of international judges who gathered in Abu Dhabi for the International Emmy Awards semi-final judging round, hosted by Pyramedia Group.

The event brought together industry professionals from around the world to evaluate television productions as part of the selection process for the International Emmy Awards, which recognise excellence in television programming produced outside the United States.

For Grover, however, the experience was about more than judging content. It was also an opportunity to connect with creatives from different backgrounds and continue learning from an industry he says still excites him every day.

And after nearly 500 films, that excitement shows no sign of fading.

"Every time I go on set, I'm excited," he said. "I'm like a newcomer."