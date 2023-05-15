'Guardians Vol. 3' and 'Super Mario Bros.' top box office again

The film is directed by Shahad Nilambur
Several new movies infiltrated theaters this weekend, from a lighthearted trip to Italy with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen to a Ben Affleck-fronted detective thriller. The two top spots were once again claimed by Marvel and Mario, however.
In its second weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 added USD60.5 million from North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. That’s a slim 49 per cent drop from its opening, which is rare for big superhero films that tend to be front-loaded and have big second weekend drops of 60% or more. As the smallest Marvel drop since the beginning of the pandemic, it also answers the “superhero fatigue” question that some floated last weekend. Including USD91.9 million from international showings, Vol. 3 has already grossed over USD528.8 million worldwide.
Second place went to The Super Mario Bros. Movie with USD13 million in its sixth weekend, bringing its domestic grosses just shy of USD536 million. Families with younger children have had almost no other options at the theaters since Mario entered the picture, resulting in repeat viewings and its continued dominance at the box office, where it is still playing in 3,800 locations domestically. Globally, it’s at USD1.2 billion.
With Chris Pratt in the leading positions of chart-topping movies, as Star Lord in Guardians and the voice of Mario, debates have ensued about how much of the draw is star power versus brand power.
It was an especially crowded weekend for new movies, opening both wide and limited in all genres and of all qualities.
Things are going to pick up considerably next weekend when Fast X enters the summer box office race, followed by the live-action The Little Mermaid on May 25 in the UAE.
