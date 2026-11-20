Forget high-speed car chases or causing absolute mayhem on the streets. When UAE gamers finally got their hands on Grand Theft Auto VI, some of them did something rather unexpected. They picked up a hammer and started repairing houses.

Yes, you read that right. After years of waiting for one of the most anticipated video games in history, players found themselves doing carpentry work and fixing up homes… And surprisingly, they weren't complaining.

For Pakistani content creator Noor Ul Ain, who deliberately avoided watching gameplay footage before the release, the first few hours have already justified the long wait. "Going in, I was just hoping it wouldn't disappoint after 13 years of waiting and all the hype and investment around it," she told Khaleej Times. "I made sure not to watch any gameplay beforehand to keep it exciting, and so far, it's been worth it."

And the stakes couldn't be higher. Released on November 19, GTA 6 has already made history, earning a near-perfect score of 99 out of 100 on review aggregator Metacritic, putting it alongside the highest-rated video games of all time.

The numbers are equally staggering. According to market research firm Sensor Tower, the game had drawn more than 17 million preorders worldwide ahead of launch, generating an estimated $1.65 billion (Dh6.06 billion).

But beyond the glowing reviews and billion-dollar expectations, does the game actually live up to the hype? For UAE gamers who have finally had a chance to play it, the early verdict is largely positive.

It's all in the details

For Noor, it wasn't a dramatic action sequence or an elaborate mission that made the biggest impression. "I know everyone's talking about it, but no game has mastered detail the way GTA has," she said. "From plants moving as you walk past them to the characters' facial features, the game feels very 'real.' It's unlike anything you've played before."

And while players might expect to be thrown straight into the chaos, Noor found herself repairing Jason's house and completing smaller jobs before venturing further into the storyline.

"I love that the game eases you in naturally. There's no boring tutorial, you jump straight into the campaign," she explained.

Mohamed Jafar, an Indian expat working as a senior coordinator in content optimisation, had a similar experience. His first hour involved rebuilding his in-game house, doing some carpentry and then heading out to explore the city after dark. "The nightlife in particular looks really impressive," he said.

Interestingly, Jafar wasn't entirely convinced about the game before its release. His biggest concern was its 30-frames-per-second performance target, which he initially considered a deal breaker.

But the moment he started playing, his scepticism began to fade. "The moment I started playing, the visuals and lighting felt truly next-gen, almost like watching a movie," he said. "For me, the game lives up to the hype and I don't think it went too far at all."

A world that feels almost too real

Dubai-based film student Aryan Bhaskar, who had spent approximately six hours playing when he shared his verdict, went a step further. "It's one of the greatest feats in gaming I have seen," he said, describing the graphics as almost photorealistic.

But for Aryan, the real achievement goes beyond how convincing the world looks.

The characters, he explained, feel surprisingly relevant to contemporary American society. Some of the conversations he encountered during his first couple of in-game hours were so familiar that he recognised them from real-life interactions.

He was equally impressed by the sheer scale of the game, suggesting players could spend hundreds of hours exploring its world without necessarily completing the main storyline.

And it's not just the scenery that's becoming more realistic.

According to Noor, the days of casually stealing someone's car and driving away without consequences appear to be over. "If someone sees you, they report it, and the police remember your face, your outfit and your car," she explained. "The chases feel completely different."

For Jafar, the gameplay also feels noticeably different from GTA V. He compared its slower, more detailed approach to another Rockstar title, Red Dead Redemption 2.

But is everything perfect?

Not quite. Despite the overwhelmingly positive first impressions, performance remains a sticking point.

Jafar said the game runs at 30 frames per second on console, occasionally dropping to around 25, something he believes could make the eventual PC version more appealing.

Aryan also reported occasional frame drops on the base PS5 and Xbox Series S, although he noted that reports suggested the issue was less prevalent on more powerful consoles.

Still, neither concern appears to have overshadowed the overall experience. In fact, Jafar has already been streaming his gameplay to friends in the UAE who don't own a PS5. "They're very impressed by how good the game looks and how much detail it has," he said.

Noor's gaming circle, meanwhile, has found another reason to debate: Should players rush through the storyline or spend their time exploring? "I'm team explore," she added.

So, should you buy it?

For those still wondering whether to spend their money on GTA 6, the early verdict from these UAE gamers is largely positive, with one important distinction.

If you already own a PlayStation, both Noor and Jafar believe the game is worth buying now. But if you're a PC gamer, their advice is to wait rather than purchase a console specifically for the release.

And as for Aryan? He believes the game has already achieved something much bigger than simply living up to its hype. “The game is genre-defining and will be relevant for years to come.”

Of course, these are only first impressions. There are still countless missions to complete, corners to explore and, presumably, a fair amount of trouble to get into. But after all those years of anticipation, even fixing a house in GTA 6 can feel like an adventure.