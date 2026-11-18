Imagine travelling to another country for work, only to arrive at your hotel with a PlayStation 5, a three-metre HDMI cable, a specially customised controller and professional streaming equipment. All because there is one appointment you absolutely cannot miss: midnight on November 19.

For Dubai-based content creator Rafeez Ahmed, that's precisely how the next few days are looking. "I decided ages ago that on November 19, no matter what happens in my life, that day is dedicated only for GTA," says the Indian expat, who runs the Instagram pages @tableforone and @tablefortech.

But when a work opportunity in Oman came up, one he simply couldn't turn down, Ahmed found himself facing a rather unusual dilemma. His solution? Take the entire gaming setup with him.

“I ended up ordering a three-metre-long HDMI cable because I knew most hotel TVs would be mounted on the wall, making it difficult to access the ports. So, I needed a longer cable to connect my PlayStation comfortably,” he tells Khaleej Times.

And if you're thinking this sounds like a lot of effort for a video game, you might be underestimating just how seriously UAE gamers are taking the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI.

More than a decade after GTA V was released in 2013, fans are preparing for November 19 in ways that would make even the most dedicated gamers raise an eyebrow. Annual leave has been booked, schedules cleared and, in some cases, time zones are being changed in the hope of getting a head start.

Two days off, phone on DND

For Ahmed, November 19 is a highly emotional reunion with a game that has accompanied him through different stages of his life. "I was in high school when the previous game was released and had to beg my Dad to get me the game. Today, I'm married and I'm buying the game myself to play. So, it's a very personal connection."

He has taken November 19 and 20 off, and has absolutely no intention of letting work interfere. “For these two days, I’m not doing anything else. Everything else is on hold. You won’t be able to reach me because my phone will be on DND (Do Not Disturb) mode."

And he most definitely doesn’t mind losing sleep over it. "All I’m going to do is play the game and I don’t even have to explain it to my clients. Most of them already know what’s happening on the 19th," he adds.

“I don’t even mind losing sleep. All I’m going to do is play the game and I don’t even have to explain it to my clients. Most of them already know what’s happening on the 19th," he adds.

Ahmed has also bought a GTA-themed controller, upgraded his console's storage and invested in streaming equipment. Five GTA-related videos are already drafted, ready to be published.

Apparently, he's far from the only one making extraordinary arrangements. “I personally know two of my closest friends who have already taken leave and so many others who are planning to leave work early. I even know people who are making up excuses just to get the day off."

And then comes the most extraordinary story he has heard. “I even know someone who is sending his wife to India a week earlier than planned. They were supposed to travel together next week, but because of the game, he’s arranged for her to leave early so he can spend four or five days playing as much as possible.”

A New Zealand holiday, without leaving Dubai

While some gamers are crossing borders with their consoles, others are hoping to travel through time. Well, sort of.

Emirati gaming content creator Abdul* has a plan to play GTA 6 before most of his friends in the UAE. And it doesn't involve boarding a flight.

"The reason I'm gonna be playing it on my Xbox is because everybody in the UAE will expect the game to unlock at midnight exactly. But I can change the region settings on my Xbox to set it as New Zealand time zone, which would allow me to unlock the game and fully play it before everybody in the UAE by nine hours, which is 3pm UAE time on November 18," he explains.

Whether the workaround will actually work depends on the game's regional unlock restrictions, but Abdul is optimistic.

As a gaming content creator, getting in early is about more than bragging rights. "My plan is to finish work as early as I can, head home, go live and also record at the same time so I can put some content out there as soon as possible, as this is one of the biggest spectacles this year and millions of people have been anticipating it."

'Vice City is calling'

For 29-year-old Kevin Manuel, an Indian expat who has lived in Dubai since 2005, the decision was considerably simpler. He needed a day off. "I've taken the November 19 off. Told my office I have personal commitments. Well, technically, I do. Vice City is calling!" laughs the assistant sales manager.

His manager, however, might not find it quite as amusing. "My manager thinks I have some personal work. Little does he know what I’ll actually be up to," he jokes.

And Manuel has every intention of making the most of his leave. "I'll be starting at midnight sharp. No sleep, no meetings, no responsibilities. Just me and GTA 6!"

From university graduates to married lives

Beyond the elaborate plans and workplace excuses, there's another reason this particular release feels different.

Thirteen years is a long time to wait for a sequel. For many UAE gamers, an entire chapter of adulthood has unfolded between the two releases.

Sultan, an Emirati professional who requested that his surname be withheld, remembers playing GTA V in 2013, the year he graduated from university.

"I remember playing it that autumn as one chapter of my life ended and another began. Since then I've spent more than a decade working in Abu Dhabi's media sector. I moved from being a fan to helping grow the industry here and I got married. It feels like a full circle."

He has booked a couple of days of annual leave, cleared with his team well in advance. And while he hasn't invested in new equipment, he admits there has been one important adjustment. "The biggest adjustment is at home. I got married this year, so my wife has been very understanding about the launch week."

For Dubai-based gaming content creator and project manager Rima Nadeem Al Mhanna, the anticipation is equally personal. "One of the best things about waiting for GTA VI is that it brings back the excitement I used to feel when discovering games I fell in love with for the very first time.”

And this time, she’s also looking forward to taking her audience along for the ride. “As a content creator, I’m not just thinking about the hours I’ll spend playing the game, but about all the moments I’ll experience and share with my audience, from my very first steps in Vice City to the first mission, the first unexpected adventure and all the little details that will make me come back again and again to discover something new.”

And that possibly explains why, for some, a new game warrants annual leave, sleepless nights and even a PlayStation packed for an international work trip. After 13 years, they have waited long enough.

*Name has been changed upon request