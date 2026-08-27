GTA 6 Netflix showcase tonight: UAE time, how to watch and what to expect

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to take over Netflix tonight, not as a game release, but with a highly anticipated official showcase that promises a closer look at Rockstar Games’ next blockbuster.

Titled Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, the presentation premieres exclusively for Netflix members at 11pm UAE time on Thursday, August 27. It marks an unexpected, first-of-its-kind partnership between Rockstar and the streaming giant, giving subscribers an early window before the footage is released more widely online.

Gamers in the UAE can log in to Netflix just before 11pm and search for Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. The dedicated title page is already live on the platform.

Rockstar and Netflix have kept the precise content under wraps, but the “extended look” is expected to offer a fuller glimpse into the world of GTA 6 than fans have seen so far. The game is set in the sun-soaked, Florida-inspired state of Leonida and returns players to Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional take on Miami. Its crime-fuelled story follows Lucia and Jason, two protagonists whose high-stakes relationship has already generated intense fan interest.

Still, it is worth keeping expectations in check. Neither company has confirmed the running time, whether the video will include uncut gameplay, or whether it will unveil fresh details about GTA Online, special editions or the long-rumoured PC release. In other words, wait for the official reveal before trusting dramatic posts, screenshots or supposed “leaks” circulating on X, TikTok and Reddit.

No Netflix subscription? UAE viewers will be able to watch the presentation for free from 5am on Friday, August 28, when Rockstar is expected to publish it on its official YouTube channel and GTA VI website.

The main event, of course, is still to come. GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.