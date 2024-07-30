Green Planet, Aquaventure: Follow Neha Dhupia's trip to Dubai

She has reportedly even changed the tone of her voice for him
Summer is a fine time to travel and explore, spend some time with the family and just have some fun. Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is discovering some of the cool things she can do with the family in Dubai.
She’s here with her husband, actor Angad Bedi, and their kids, Mehr and Guriq.
Dhupia has posted some images from her vacation, and it’s giving us must-do vibes.
Here are some of fun things they’ve been discovering.
This football-inspired theme park, which is part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, has rides, a museum, games and so much more that people of all ages can enjoy. The best part – there’s Real Madrid merch on offer, in case you are in the mood for a souvenir.
Make a splash at the Aquaventure Waterpark, the largest waterpark in the world, where you can race down a slide, take an exhilarating ride or even surf.
As far as immersive experiences go, you can’t go wrong with a visit to AYA Universe, which has 12 exhibits that’ll transport you into a magical world, built using tech.
Dubai’s indoor rainforest should be on everyone’s to-do list. Stroll through the Nature Park, which has skyline walks and nine viewing platforms. It perfect for the kids too, if they want animal encounters – there are more than 3,000 species to discover here.
