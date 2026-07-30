Greek PM congratulates Christopher Nolan over 'The Odyssey' success

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has congratulated filmmaker Christopher Nolan on the global success of The Odyssey, thanking the Oscar-winning director for helping strengthen international interest in ancient Greek civilization.

According to Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Mitsotakis spoke with Nolan during a video call on Monday, July 27, 2026. He praised the filmmaker's adaptation of Homer's nearly 3,000-year-old epic and expressed his satisfaction that much of the production was filmed in Greece.

The prime minister also thanked Nolan for showcasing the country's cultural heritage to audiences around the world, saying the film had helped reinforce global interest in ancient Greek civilization while highlighting Greece as a destination for major international productions.

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Much of The Odyssey was filmed on location across Greece, with the country's landscapes and historic sites serving as key backdrops for Nolan's retelling of Homer's classic poem.

Released earlier this month, The Odyssey has become one of the biggest box office successes of the year. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal and Benny Safdie.

The adaptation marks Nolan's latest historical epic following his Academy Award-winning film Oppenheimer. The director has previously said he wanted to bring Homer's story to the screen using practical filmmaking techniques and large-scale location shoots.

According to Kathimerini, Mitsotakis congratulated Nolan on the film's international success and thanked him for contributing to the promotion of Greek culture through one of the year's biggest cinematic releases.