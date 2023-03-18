'Great fan of his work': Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh wishes to collaborate with Bollywood star in resurfaced video

After the iconic Oscars came to an end and Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the best actor award, an old video of hers resurfaced on social media.

In the video, Yeoh is seen talking to an interviewer who asks her about her thoughts on Aamir Khan, presuming that they had worked together.

The now Oscar-winner replied very graciously that she had, in fact, not worked with Khan but that they were both ambassadors of the same NGO.

Yeoh then went ahead and expressed her appreciation for Aamir Khan's work, saying "I am a great fan of his work. He is not just an incredible actor but he's a humanitarian. He's funny, he's smart and I hope I have a chance to work with him very soon."

The actor then looks at the camera and gestures a thumbs up. She then adds, "Do you hear that, Aamir?"

The interviewer proceeds to ask her if she has seen '3 idiots', a revered movie that broke box office records when it released, featuring Aamir Khan. To which she says, "Of course, I don't think there is anybody who hasn't seen that."

The Malaysian-born actor became the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress on Sunday for her multifaceted performance in the multiversal “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I have to dedicate this to my mom and all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them none of us would be here tonight,” she said. “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility. This is proof that dreams dream big and dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anyone ever tell you you're past your prime.”

