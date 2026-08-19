After BTS boycott, Grammys could change new Asian pop category

The Recording Academy has signalled that it could make changes to its controversial new Asian pop category following BTS decision not to submit music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

According to The Korea Times, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. addressed criticism surrounding the newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, acknowledging that some artists do not feel it represents their music appropriately.

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The category was introduced as part of the academy's efforts to expand representation amid the global growth of Asian pop music. However, the move drew criticism from artists and fans who argued that separating Asian acts by region or language could limit their recognition in the Grammys' general categories.

Mason said conversations with stakeholders over the past two weeks had made it clear that some artists felt the category did not represent the music they create in the way they wanted. He added that the academy's management and board were committed to ensuring that musicians "feel truly seen and heard" through its decisions.

The Korea Times, citing Billboard, reported that the Recording Academy may now make changes to the category, although no specific revisions have yet been announced.

The development comes after BTS announced on July 29 that they would not submit their music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 2027. The decision marks the first time the South Korean group has opted out of the awards.

In a statement shared by all seven members, BTS said they hoped music could be heard and appreciated without being divided by region or language. The message was widely interpreted as a response to the creation of the Asian pop category.

The group has previously received multiple Grammy nominations, including for Dynamite, Butter and its Coldplay collaboration My Universe, but has yet to win a Grammy.

It remains unclear whether potential changes to the category could prompt BTS to reconsider its decision. The Recording Academy has not yet announced what changes, if any, will be made.