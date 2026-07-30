'Saddened': Grammy CEO reacts to BTS' declining submission, rejecting new category

Following Global K-pop sensation BTS' decision not to submit their music for next year's Grammy Awards, Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement he was "saddened" and that success in the Asian category did not rule out wins for other headline awards.

"The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia," he said. "The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists."

The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists. More categories mean more artists' work is recognized. It's never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters. Grammy Ceo Harvey Mason Jr

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In a statement shared through Instagram stories of all seven members, BTS said it had decided not to submit its work "this year" and expressed hope that music would be heard "as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language". The message also thanked ARMY and supporters around the world for their continued support.

Their latest album, ARIRANG, named after a South Korean folk song, includes mostly English lyrics but explores themes including Korean identity after the band's hiatus for mandatory military service. It would not have qualified for the Grammys' Best Asian Pop Music Performance, announced last month, because it requires entries make "meaningful use" of at least one Asian language.

'Turned its back'

The Recording Academy said the new award aims to honour "artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop".

But some critics say it boxes Asian artists into a separate category instead of recognising them alongside global peers.

Lee Ji-young, a BTS fan and a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, said "by any objective measure, it is the Grammys that need BTS, not the other way around".

"The fact that BTS turned its back on the Recording Academy first is also a sign that the authority the Grammys have long wielded as the gatekeeper, the one extending the invitation, is beginning to erode," she told AFP.

Beyond music, BTS has championed UNICEF campaigns and donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter in 2020 -- inspiring fans to match the amount.

They have also spoken at the White House in 2022 about anti-Asian hate and inclusivity, and been open about mental health.

The group recently completed their European tour and headlined a Super Bowl-style halftime show at the World Cup final in the United States.