Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shuts down separation rumours

Bollywood couple Govinda and Sunita Ahuja put all separation rumours to rest as they came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai residence on August 27.

Govinda, dressed in a maroon kurta, twinned with Sunita, who wore a matching saree. Videos from the celebration quickly went viral, showing the couple performing the puja with devotion and distributing sweets to the paparazzi.

Speaking to the media, Sunita strongly dismissed the ongoing rumours about their marriage and said people should not believe such talk unless they themselves speak about it.

Several guests were spotted at their home, including Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra.

Govinda and Sunita have been married for more than three decades and are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut. ANI