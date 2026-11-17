Hollywood stars stepped out for the 2026 Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 15, bringing a mix of vintage gowns, custom designs and statement looks to the red carpet.

Held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, the annual ceremony honoured several figures in the film industry, including Glenn Close, Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman.

The red carpet featured a mix of vintage fashion and custom designer outfits, with celebrities opting for everything from classic evening gowns to more daring looks.

Here are 10 of the best-dressed stars at the 2026 Governors Awards.

Zendaya

Zendaya arrived in a shimmering gold gown from Giles Deacon's archival collection. Styled by Law Roach, the strapless dress featured a textured finish and sculpted hips that gave it a distinctive silhouette.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland wore a custom Louis Vuitton double-breasted tuxedo, paired with a white shirt and bow tie. He completed the outfit with Christian Louboutin shoes and a Cartier watch.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron stepped out in a red Tom Ford gown designed by Haider Ackermann, featuring a plunging neckline, a matching bra-style top and a high leg slit.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson wore Schiaparelli couture, choosing a gown that combined different patterns, ruffles and textures, with a decorative detail at the bust.

Léa Seydoux

French actress Léa Seydoux wore a flowing red Louis Vuitton gown, with draped fabric extending to the floor and creating a dramatic silhouette.

Inde Navarrette

Inde Navarrette attended the ceremony in a Christian Dior creation, completing her red-carpet look with jewellery from Tiffany & Co.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone opted for a custom black Louis Vuitton gown. The minimalist dress featured a halter-style neckline and an open back, keeping her look simple for the evening.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close, who received an honorary Oscar during the ceremony, wore a custom black velvet Giorgio Armani Privé gown with embroidered detailing around the neckline.

Hoyeon

South Korean actress and model Hoyeon chose a black velvet Louis Vuitton bustier gown embellished with crystal embroidery, pairing it with black leather pumps.

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro arrived in a custom black Valentino gown, completing her look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and Jimmy Choo shoes.