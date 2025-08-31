Gordon Ramsay reveals he's undergoing surgery for skin cancer

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed he is undergoing treatment for skin cancer.

On August 30, the 58-year-old shared pictures of a stitched-up area, right below his ear, on Instagram, further cautioning his fans about the importance of using sunscreen.

"Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you! Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend, I promise you it's not a facelift! I'd need a refund," Ramsay wrote on Instagram.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Basal cell carcinoma is the most common cutaneous malignancy, the most common cancer in humans. "BCC mostly arises on sun-damaged skin and rarely develops on the mucous membranes or palms and soles. Basal cell carcinoma is usually a slow-growing tumour for which metastases are rare," it states.

As soon as Ramsay shared the update, his followers quickly led the way in sharing messages of support. TV judge Robert Rinder also reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

His daughter, Holly Ramsay, added, "Love you, Dad."

Cancer Research UK commented on the post and wrote, "Glad to hear you're doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun. Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously."

A section of users also applauded the chef for raising awareness about sunscreen.

The health update came more than a year after Ramsay was hospitalised due to a bike accident. In a June 2024 post, the MasterChef star revealed, "I'm doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato."

Last December, he shared an update that his bruising had healed, along with a montage video featuring his injuries from the accident. ANI