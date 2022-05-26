Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

The Hollywood actor was shooting for his new film in the Dominican Republic

Reuters

By AFP Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 9:16 PM

Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s gangster classic Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, US media reported Thursday. He was 67.

Movie trade publication Deadline said he died in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a new film, "Dangerous Waters". TMZ and Variety also reported his death.

Despite success earlier in his career, Liotta’s breakout role came in 1990 when he was cast as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese’s crime masterpiece.

He worked alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in what is widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century, with scenes that continue to be referenced as cultural touchstones.

Goodfellas won one Oscar, and was nominated for five others.

A year before, Liotta had played baseball star Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, playing opposite Kevin Costner in a widely revered sports movie.

Liotta was engaged to be married and leaves behind a daughter, Yahoo reported.