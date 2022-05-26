Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

From Caviar Kaspia in DIFC to Grills@Chill'O in Abu Dhabi, here are some top spots for brunches in the country
Entertainment5 days ago
Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s gangster classic Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, US media reported Thursday. He was 67.
Movie trade publication Deadline said he died in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a new film, "Dangerous Waters". TMZ and Variety also reported his death.
Despite success earlier in his career, Liotta’s breakout role came in 1990 when he was cast as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese’s crime masterpiece.
He worked alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in what is widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century, with scenes that continue to be referenced as cultural touchstones.
Goodfellas won one Oscar, and was nominated for five others.
A year before, Liotta had played baseball star Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, playing opposite Kevin Costner in a widely revered sports movie.
Liotta was engaged to be married and leaves behind a daughter, Yahoo reported.
From Caviar Kaspia in DIFC to Grills@Chill'O in Abu Dhabi, here are some top spots for brunches in the country
Entertainment5 days ago
The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020
Entertainment5 days ago
The new album has come out after two months of teasing via social media followed by a glittering single and a triumphant Coachella headlining set
Entertainment5 days ago
The playback singer can be seen dressed in a peach coloured lehenga with heavy embroidery on it
Entertainment5 days ago
Green starred alongside Depp in Tim Burton’s 2012 fantasy horror comedy ‘Dark Shadows’
Entertainment5 days ago
James Gray’s autobiographical coming of age film stars Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong
Entertainment5 days ago
But the heart is sadly missing from this espionage saga that also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta
Entertainment6 days ago
Senior Year transposes pre-millennial sensibilities into a Gen Z setting. You’d be forgiven if you believe — at least a little bit — you are watching snatches of Grease all over again
Entertainment6 days ago