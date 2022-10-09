'Goodbye' team wishes Bachchan ahead of birthday with special gesture

The team shared a video of fans from across the globe wishing Bachchan

By ANI Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 2:25 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 2:31 PM

Ahead of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday on October 11, the team of his latest release Goodbye shared a special video for him.

The team created a momentous video that consisted of fans across the globe wishing Bachchan. The fans expressed how the superstar is loved by every generation and how they relate to his journey as their own. The fans showered tremendous love and blessings, depicting their heartfelt emotions for their favourite megastar.

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, also wished Bachchan in this special video.

Currently, Film Heritage Foundation is screening Amitabh's iconic films in select theatres to celebrate the actor's contribution to Indian cinema.

"Back to the Beginning .. with the films from where my journey began in cinema .. Don and Mili nearly fifty years since they were released .. Now showing in Cinema .. Hoping to see more classics back on the big screen," Bachchan announced on social media.

Amitabh will next be seen in The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone. He is also a part of Project K.