Golden Globes returns to air: Steven Spielberg, RRR win big

The 80th edition of the award show takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills

Photo: AFP

By Agencies Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 9:48 AM Last updated: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 9:59 AM

The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and numerous trophies for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Abbott Elementary,” as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour.

Carmichael kicked off the 80th Golden Globes from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with little of the fanfare that usually opens such ceremonies. He plunged straight into the issues that drove the Globes off television and led much of the entertainment industry to boycott the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after the group was revealed to have no Black members. Carmichael opened by asking the crowd to “be a little quiet here."

“I am your host, Jerrod Carmichael,” said the “Rothanial” comedian. “And I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here 'cause I'm Black.

“I won't say they were a racist organization,” he continued before sitting on the stage. “But they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will.”

The Globes saw the song 'Naatu Naatu' from the blockbuster Indian movie 'RRR' win the award for 'Best Original Song'.

The song's music composer MM Keeravaani, who accepted the trophy on behalf of the team, got emotional on stage during his speech.

He said, "Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. It's been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words."

Keeravani went on to thank Rajamouli, the film's lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as well as the song's lyricist, co-composers, programmers and scene animator.

Here are some other big names that took home trophies:

Film

Best picture, drama: “The Fabelmans”

Best picture, musical or comedy: “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Director: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”

Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Non-English language: “Argentina, 1985”

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Original song: “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” by composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose

Animated film: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

TV

Drama series: “House of the Dragon”

Comedy series: “Abbott Elementary”

Limited series: “The White Lotus.”

Actor, drama series: Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Actress, drama series: Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Actor, comedy or musical series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Actor, limited series: Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Actress, limited series: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting actress, limited series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Supporting actor, limited series: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

ALSO READ: