'Godzilla' 18-year-old actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car crash; driver survives

The actress was nominated in 2024 for the Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Jul 2026, 7:20 AM
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Kaylee Hottle, an 18-year-old actress who appeared in two "Godzilla" films, died early Tuesday in a car accident in the US state of Maryland, police said.

Hottle and another passenger were in a 1995 Honda Accord driven by a 19-year-old man when it veered off a two-lane highway and struck a culvert, according to Frederick County Sheriff's Office. 

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"Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision," said the force, which responded to the scene around 2:52 am (0652 GMT) Tuesday and is investigating the crash.

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Hottle was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. The driver sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening, while the other passenger declined medical treatment. 

The actress, who is deaf, played the major role of "Jia" in "Godzilla v Kong" and the sequel "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire."

She was nominated in 2024 for the Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, first shared news of her death in American Sign Language in a tearful video posted to Facebook.

Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a student, said on social media that her death was a "tremendous loss."

"Our hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time," it said.

"At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee's family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident."

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