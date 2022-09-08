GodFather: First look of Nayanthara from Chiranjeevi-starrer unveiled

'GodFather' will also feature a cameo from Bollywood star Salman Khan

By CT Desk Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 10:35 AM

Makers of the Chiranjeevi-starrer 'GodFather' have unveiled the first look of Nayanthara, who plays the character of Sathyapriya Jaidev in the upcoming film.

Konidela Production Company took to Twitter and shared the first look poster which also reveals the release date of the film. “Introducing Lady Superstar #Nayanthara as ‘Sathyapriya Jaidev’ from the world of #GodFather. First Single update soon. GRAND RELEASE ON OCT 5,” the tweet read.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, the film also stars Satya Dev and Puri Jagannadh in pivotal roles. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will also mark a cameo in the film, directed by Jayam Moha Raja.

'GodFather' is reportedly the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit film 'Lucifer.' It is being produced by Super Good Films with Surekha Konidela as presenter. The film features Nirav Shah's cinematography and S Thaman's music.

'GodFather' will release worldwide in cinemas on October 5, 2022.