Go on a Jungle Quest at Dubai's Green Planet

The actor and race car driver died on Wednesday, September 11
Get ready for a Jungle Quest at The Green Planet Dubai. There’s a new adventure to be had at the Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest, and you and the fam are invited. The daily quest, on until October 24, takes explorers and their families into the heart of the rainforest, uncovering its secrets through a series of challenges and interactive activities.
From solving riddles to spotting creatures like the Sugar Glider, Goldie the Blue and Gold Macaw, visitors will be fully engaged in a world of natural wonders. The adventure is full of sensory activities, jungle riddles and games. There will also be an interactive session, where junior nature lovers can ask their guides questions in Arabic and English.
Guests will collect also stamps from the jungle rangers, marking their progress throughout the quest and at the end, the young adventurers can ring a golden bell and receive a special Jungle Quest badge.
Dh155 (per person for a day pass; Jungle Quest is included). Until October 24, 10am-6pm.
ALSO READ:
The actor and race car driver died on Wednesday, September 11
The 'Teste rasate' star died in Rome
The former couple was reportedly spotted arriving at a Los Angeles hotel with their children
The makers released the show's trailer on Instagram on Saturday, giving fans a sneak peek at what's to come
She will take the stage on December 20
The announcement came after her last tweet, which was shared earlier this month to mark the one-year anniversary of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan
Kylian Mbappé, Rodri, and Erling Haaland leading the pack with a top rating of 91 overall
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country