Go on a Jungle Quest at Dubai's Green Planet

This is edutainment at its finest

By CT Desk

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:52 PM

Get ready for a Jungle Quest at The Green Planet Dubai. There’s a new adventure to be had at the Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest, and you and the fam are invited. The daily quest, on until October 24, takes explorers and their families into the heart of the rainforest, uncovering its secrets through a series of challenges and interactive activities.

From solving riddles to spotting creatures like the Sugar Glider, Goldie the Blue and Gold Macaw, visitors will be fully engaged in a world of natural wonders. The adventure is full of sensory activities, jungle riddles and games. There will also be an interactive session, where junior nature lovers can ask their guides questions in Arabic and English.


Guests will collect also stamps from the jungle rangers, marking their progress throughout the quest and at the end, the young adventurers can ring a golden bell and receive a special Jungle Quest badge.

Dh155 (per person for a day pass; Jungle Quest is included). Until October 24, 10am-6pm.

