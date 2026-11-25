From mothers introducing their children to Taylor Swift’s music to a group of men who stumbled upon the performance during their day off, a Taylor Swift tribute show at Global Village brought together an unexpected mix of fans on Wednesday.

There were plenty of familiar sights for a Taylor Swift show — young fans singing along, parents enjoying the music with their children and groups of friends soaking up the atmosphere. But there were also a few surprises, including a group of men who had not planned to watch the performance at all.

For some parents, the show was a chance to share their children’s growing love for the pop star. For others, it was their children who had introduced them to Swift.

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Gemma, a 39-year-old British mother living in Dubai, attended the show with her two children.

Asked how her children first discovered the singer’s music, Gemma said she thought they had picked it up from their friends. “My kids went to a Taylor Swift tribute show last time, and that’s when the obsession with Taylor Swift started,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dubai resident Jade brought her five children to the performance. Unlike Gemma, Jade was a Swiftie first, with her own love for the singer’s music making its way to the next generation.

Among Jade’s children was her seven-month-old baby, who appeared perfectly content throughout the performance. The little one did not cry once, seemingly happy to take in the music and enjoy the show.

An introduction to the artist

It was not just families and young fans who were drawn to the performance. A group of friends visiting Global Village had not planned to watch the show. They were simply making the most of their day off when the music caught their attention.

For Mukesh, a 32-year-old retailer who has been living in Dubai for six years, curiosity quickly turned into an enjoyable evening. When he and his friends heard the music, he suggested they check out the performance.

“When we heard the music, I said, ‘Let’s go check it out’, and now we’re enjoying so much,” he said, speaking in between dancing along to the songs.

For Abdul Malik, 25, an Indian security officer who has been living in Dubai for three-and-a-half years, the performance was also an introduction to Swift’s music. He said he had heard of the singer but had never really listened to her songs before.

“Her music is so enjoyable,” he said. “I will go check out more of her songs later when I reach home.”

Meanwhile for some, the connection with Swift goes back much further. Riya, a 26-year-old resident who works at an NGO in Dubai, has been a fan for 10 years. She counts 'Reputation' among her favourite albums and said she particularly admires the singer’s determination and work ethic.

“She’s so kind and she just kept working and chasing her dream. Her work ethic is amazing, and her stamina to put on a show for two hours during the Eras Tour every day for two years is incredible,” she said.

Stepping into Taylor Swift’s shoes

Even after the performance ended, the excitement continued as children gathered around Kaylie for a meet-and-greet, eagerly asking the Taylor Swift tribute performer to sign their documents and pose for photographs.

Flying in from the UK for the Global Village performance, Kaylie has been performing as a Swift tribute artist for 10 years. She said the response to the shows in Dubai has grown over time.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years, and when I started doing the tribute show, it wasn’t as big in Dubai as it was in the UK. But now it’s nice that people are showing up,” she said.

Bringing Taylor Swift to life involves more than recreating her costumes and songs. Kaylie also pays attention to the singer’s mannerisms, including the way she greets people and acknowledges different sections of the crowd.

She said she makes a point of saying hello to everyone so that people feel included in the experience. One of the highlights, she added, was seeing the children dancing and enjoying themselves.

Her preparation also involves plenty of listening and watching. Kaylie said she regularly revisits Swift’s concert videos to familiarise herself with the singer’s performances. And sometimes, the resemblance can be convincing, particularly for younger fans.

“I think the kids really can’t tell the difference between me and Taylor, especially with the costume and Taylor’s makeup,” she said.

For Kaylie, that reaction is part of the fun of bringing the Taylor Swift experience to audiences in Dubai.