Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish and Cher will headline Britain's Glastonbury next year, the organisers said on their website on Wednesday, as the sold-out festival returns after taking a year off in 2026.

British singer Harry Styles, who recently completed a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, will play the festival for the first time, while Cher will take the legends slot at the age of 81.

It will be the second time US star Eilish has headlined the event, held at Worthy Farm in south west England since 1970, after her first appearance in 2022, while British singer Fender will take one of the coveted top spots for the first time.

Glastonbury sells out before any headliners have been announced. Tickets sold out in 42 minutes last month.

The festival was not held in 2026, known as a fallow year. Every five years or so, the farm's pastures need to recover from the impact of having over 200,000 people on site for the event in June.

Massive Attack, Chase Status, the XX and Lily Allen are amongst the other acts who will perform at the festival.