Glam-up for 2025: Celebrity-inspired fashion tips

Hailey Bieber. Photo: Reuters

Finding yourself invited to a number of parties in the New Year?

Whether you're attending a glamorous gala, a chic rooftop party, or a cosy dinner with friends, we've got you covered with a round-up of fashion tips and outfit ideas inspired by both Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities.

1. Shimmer and shine

Nothing says celebration like a bit of shine. Hailey Bieber has become a go-to style icon for chic metallic looks. Think metallic minis, sequins, or head-to-toe shimmer to catch the light and make a statement as you enter the party. Whether you choose a sleek metallic slip dress or a sequin-covered blazer, this is the perfect look to dazzle all night long.

Tip: Keep accessories minimal to let your metallic outfit take centre stage. A pair of statement earrings or a simple clutch is all you need.

2. Dramatic jumpsuits

Zendaya is known for her high-fashion, boundary-pushing style, this month is perfect for that bold energy. A dramatic jumpsuit is a great alternative to the classic dress, offering a modern yet glamorous vibe. Look for tailored jumpsuits with interesting textures, unique cutouts, or bold colours that will set you apart from the crowd.

Tip: Go for a jumpsuit with dramatic wide legs to add a touch of sophistication and flair. Pair it with pointed heels for an elongated silhouette.

3. Step into the spotlight like Rihanna in a luxe feather dress

Rihanna knows how to steal the spotlight with her edgy yet elegant style. For a high-fashion look, take inspiration from her feathered gowns and dresses that add movement and drama. A feather-embellished dress will keep you feeling glamorous, while still allowing you to dance the night away.

Tip: Pair your feathered dress with sleek, minimal makeup and hair to let the outfit do all the talking.

4. Get classic elegance like Kate Middleton with a timeless black dress

When in doubt, channel royalty. Kate Middleton's timeless style is all about elegance and simplicity. A classic black dress is always a good idea for any formal party. Choose a style that fits like a glove, whether it's a fitted sheath dress, a chic A-line, or a satin slip dress, and accessorise with gold or diamond jewellery for that extra dose of luxury.

Tip: Keep your hair sleek and polished, and opt for a bold red or pink lip to give your look that final touch of glamour.