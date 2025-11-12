'It's jarring': Girl group Kasteye opens up on receiving death threats, racist comments

Global girl group Katseye have opened up about the perils of being famous, in a recent interview. The six-member group said they have received multiple online death threats since they made their debut last year.

Based in Los Angeles, the group has six members — Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae, hailing from various countries, including the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States. They began their journey in the music industry in June 2024.

Speaking to BBC News, the members said that the negative messages, which have also targeted their families, "can get really heavy".

One of the members, Lara Raj, said, "I try to tell myself it doesn't matter, but if 1,000 people are sending you death threats, it's jarring. Even if it's not going to happen, it's heavy."

The US citizen with Tamil Indian heritage has also been subjected to racist comments. Lara Raj was also falsely reported to ICE for "working and residing in the United States without legal authorisation".

The 20-year-old singer said she had deleted X to avoid seeing negative comments. "I realised I am not the audience for other people's opinions," she said in the BBC interview.

Raj also talked about receiving sexist comments, saying, "People see us as women to rank. They'll grade us based on how pretty we are, our singing skill, dancing skill, and then add it up and give us a percentage.

Bandmate Manon Bannerman added, "I feel like it's very terrorising on the mind."

Katseye were recently nominated for best new artist at the Grammy Awards 2026.

They began their journey as a band with the single 'Debut' in 2024, followed by their breakthrough single, 'Touch'. They released their first extended play (EP), 'SIS (Soft Is Strong)', later that year. In April 2025, they released 'Gnarly', the lead single for their second EP, Beautiful Chaos (2025).