'Gilmore Girls' official documentary announced, to include never-before-seen footage

Fans of Gilmore Girls are heading back to Stars Hollow.

HBO Max has officially announced the first authorised documentary about the beloved television series, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the mother-daughter drama became a global pop culture phenomenon.

According to Variety, the untitled documentary will feature Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham alongside creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, executive producer Daniel Palladino and additional cast and crew members.

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According to the official synopsis, the film will provide "a rare insider view" into the making of the series, exploring how it evolved into a cross-generational favourite.

Fans can also expect never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage and original script pages from the show's production.

Directed by Bonni Cohen and produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, the documentary is currently in production. An official release date has not yet been announced.

Originally airing from 2000 to 2007, Gilmore Girls followed the lives of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory in the fictional town of Stars Hollow. The series later returned for Netflix's revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in 2016.