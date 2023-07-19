Gigi Hadid poses for bold beach holiday pictures following arrest in marijuana case

The carefree photos were taken days after Hadid was arrested and fined USD1,000 on the discovery of marijuana in her luggage

Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023

Supermodel Gigi Hadid didn't appear to be bothered by her recent run-in with the law.

Hadid took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos from her vacation with friends, including a few bikini shots and carefree sun romps. She captioned the post, "All's well that ends well."

The carefree swimsuit photos were taken days after Hadid was arrested and fined USD1,000 after Customs and Border Control agents discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her luggage upon her arrival in the Caribbean.

Hadid shared a pair of bikini photos on Instagram on Friday. One photo showed Hadid posing outside on a lounge chair in a two-piece patterned string bikini, while another showed her smiling while showing off a large dragon tattoo on her right leg.

She posted a mirror selfie of herself and two friends posing in their swimsuits on Tuesday, along with a sun emoji and the words "Good Morning."

She also shared more shots of herself posing in various swimsuits.

Meanwhile, court documents obtained by People confirmed that on July 10, Hadid arrived in the Cayman Islands on a private jet from the United States, where CBC, according to local outlet Cayman Marl Road discovered "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" after putting her bags through a scanner and manually searching them.

According to the outlet, the quantities "were relatively small and appeared to be for personal consumption."

Similar materials were discovered in the bags of Leah Nicole McCarthy, another member of Hadid's group, according to Cayman Marl Road. Both women were arrested on suspicion of "ganja importation and ganja consumption utensils importation" and transported to the Prisoner Detention Centre.

They were both released on bail and appeared in Summary Court on July 12 to plead guilty. Each received a $1,000 fine, but no conviction was recorded. Courts in the Cayman Islands confirmed to PEOPLE that Hadid and McCarthy were arraigned in George Town, but did not specify the charges.

"Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a Medical licence," a representative for Hadid told People. Since 2017, it has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman. Her record is still clean, and she had a good time on the island."

Following the incident, Hadid's getaway appeared to proceed as planned. More highlights of the trip have been shared on Instagram by the mother of one over the last few days.

