Gigi Hadid offers rare comment on co-parenting with former partner Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid made a rare comment on the equation she has with her ex partner and former One Direction star Zayn Malik. The American supermodel said she is "happy" with her and Zayn's co-parenting relationship.
According to US media outlet Variety, in an interview with the Times of London, Gigi talked about raising daughter Khai in a new interview. She crafts her work schedule around when Khai "is with her dad" and the fact that the little one can be with both parents makes Gigi "very happy."
Gigi and Zayn welcomed their first born in September 2020. The pair parted ways the following year in October.
During the split, pop star Zayn was involved in an altercation with Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid. He was charged in September with four instances of harassment, according to citation records and mail-in plea records obtained by CNN.
Zayn was accused of saying "lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words" to Yolanda, Gigi and John McMahon, whom TMZ identified as a security guard.
The former One Direction singer was also accused of physically harming Yolanda, with one citation stating that Zayn "grabbed and shoved her into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."
In addition to his pleas, Zayn agreed to 90 days of probation for each count, for a total of 360 days and agreed to attend anger management class. He also agreed to have no contact with Yolanda or John. He, however, adamantly denied striking Yolanda.
Gigi, meanwhile, called for privacy as she focused her attention on her daughter.
In a statement given to People, a representative for the model said: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”
