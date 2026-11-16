Gerard Depardieu withdraws sexual assault appeal, says sorry to victims

The actor, who starred in more than 200 films over five decades, was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in May 2025

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Nov 2026, 5:27 PM
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French actor Gérard Depardieu on Monday withdrew his appeal against a 2025 conviction for sexual assault, accepting his guilt and apologising to his victims.

In a statement, Depardieu said he had often used "vulgar, sexually suggestive humour" on set and now realised "there is a line between cheekiness and offence".

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He said he offered "his deepest and most sincere apologies to all those who may have suffered as a result", adding that he had chosen to pull his appeal as he had "come to realise that I belonged to a world that no longer exists".

Depardieu—a towering figure in French cinema, who starred in more than 200 films over five decades, including Green Card, The Last Metro and Cyrano de Bergerac—was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in May 2025.

He received an 18-month suspended sentence, with the judge saying he appeared not to have grasped the "traumatic" impact of his behaviour.

Depardieu still faces the prospect of a trial for allegedly raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. He denies guilt.

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