Look: Georgina Rodriguez stuns at Venice Film Festival with 37-carat engagement ring

Cristiano Ronaldo recently proposed to the Argentine-Spanish model

Published: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 4:42 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, turned heads at the Venice Film Festival not only with her style but also with a sparkling new detail on her finger — her massive diamond engagement ring that, not so long ago, set the Internet ablaze.

The Argentine-Spanish model attended the Filming Italy Venice Award on August 31 during the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, walking the red carpet for the movie Father Mother Sister Brother.

All eyes, however, were on her dazzling jewellery, a 37-carat oval-shaped diamond ring that Ronaldo used, to propose to her. The ring is reportedly valued between US $4 million and US $5 million (Dh14.69 million to Dh18.36 million approx.)

For the occasion, the 31-year-old stepped out in a custom Roberto Cavalli creation — an all-black, lacy gown with intricate detailing, made for red-carpet glam.

In pics: