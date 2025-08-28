  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Upcoming Netflix K-drama shot in Dubai? Iconic landmarks seen in teaser

Genie, Make A Wish, starring industry bigwigs Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy, prominently features the city in its teaser

Published: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 7:59 PM

An upcoming K-drama featuring some of the industry's biggest names has been partly shot in Dubai, the teaser shows.

The teaser of Genie, Make A Wish, starring Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy, was recently posted on Netflix and it's social media account.

Dubai features prominently in the teaser, that opens with an introductory shot of the main character — a genie named 'Satan'. The male main character is seen walking in what looks like Al Seef. He is also later spotted flying over one of the city's most iconic landmarks, the Museum of the Future.

Although visible for barely a second the unmistakable silhouette of the museum and its stunning architecture is clearly visible.

The same scene then pans outward to show the city's arterial road, Sheikh Zayed Road, as illuminated skyscrapers line the sides of the 14-lane highway.

Watch the teaser below:

According to Netflix, the show is about a "flamboyant genie" who returns after a millennium to grant wishes to a stoic woman. The fantasy rom-com drama will air on October 3, with episodes releasing every Friday.

The male lead in the show, Kim Woo-bin, recently starred in Alienoid 2 and the Netflix action-comedy Officer Black Belt, while also venturing into variety shows with You Reap What You Sow.

Bae Suzy, meanwhile, has been active with the Netflix drama Doona!, the film Wonderland, and a music comeback with her single Come Back.