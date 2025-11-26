Garmin Fitness Fest UAE – Winter Chapter 2025 concludes with record-breaking participation and community spirit

Over 10,000 participants come together for the UAE’s biggest multisport festival, celebrating fitness, family, and community under the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 movement

Garmin Fitness Fest (GFF) UAE Winter Chapter 2025 wrapped up on 15 and 16 November at Al-Nasr Club, Dubai, marking another milestone in the UAE’s fitness landscape with an unforgettable weekend of sport, wellness, and community celebration. With over 10,000 participants flocking to the venue, the fest once again proved why it stands as the UAE’s biggest multisport fest.

Perfectly aligned with Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30, the two-day multisport festival featured seven competitive disciplines: cricket, football, badminton, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, and swimming - along with inclusive running events, fitness challenges, and a massively popular walkathon that drew one of the largest crowds of the weekend.

Families, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts of all levels united under one movement, embracing daily activity in an accessible and high-energy environment. With exciting prizes worth over Dh500,000, vibrant entertainment, and back-to-back action across all arenas, the Winter Chapter delivered an experience that surpassed all expectations.

A weekend of competition, commitment, and community

This year’s edition witnessed fierce competition across all sporting categories, with teams displaying exceptional determination, sportsmanship, and skill. Each match showcased the growing depth of talent within the UAE’s athletic community.

The walkathon, one of GFF’s signature activities, saw tremendous interest with participants of all ages joining to take meaningful steps toward healthier lifestyles. Many participants using their Garmin wearables were powered by the exclusive Garmin Fitness Fest watch face developed specifically for the event. This free watch face allowed attendees to track their performance, stay motivated, and fully immerse themselves in the festival spirit.

An Unforgettable Closing Ceremony

The festival concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony that brought together athletes, families, sponsors, and partners in a high-spirited celebration. The evening featured live entertainment, an inspiring awards ceremony, and a special appearance from Garmin’s international team, who joined AMIT Retail and all partners onsite to honour the winners and applaud the community's commitment to fitness.

The presence of headline sponsors - including Kinza, Insurance Market, Prime Healthcare, Masafi, JIMMY, AMIT Care, fnp.ae, Fitness First, Beat Diabetes by Landmark Group, Shokz, and Vibe FM added to the excitement, reinforcing the shared mission of advancing wellness and active living across the UAE.

A shared vision for a stronger community

Manvinder Singh Chadha, general manager of AMIT Retail LLC (official Garmin distributor in the UAE and KSA), expressed pride in the remarkable turnout and impact of the event:

“Garmin Fitness Fest continues to reflect our commitment to fostering an active, health-conscious community in the UAE. This Winter Chapter has been our biggest and most engaging yet. We’re grateful to everyone who took part and helped create an atmosphere of passion, camaraderie, and positive energy.”

Following the success of the festival, Tim Spurling, general manager – emerging markets (CAMEA and India), Garmin, also shared his appreciation for the community’s growing enthusiasm: “The energy we witnessed throughout Garmin Fitness Fest 2025 is a testament to how strongly the UAE embraces innovation, wellness, and active living. Seeing thousands come together with such spirit and dedication reinforces Garmin’s mission to empower every individual, and we are excited to continue supporting and elevating this movement across the region.”

What’s Next for Garmin UAE

The overwhelming success of the Winter Chapter is a powerful indicator of what’s to come. With each edition growing bigger, stronger, and more engaging, Garmin is already gearing up for future events that will further uplift the experience.

Participants and the wider community can expect more sports, more challenges, more innovation, and more opportunities to #BeatYesterday.

For updates on upcoming events and announcements, visit Garmin’s official social media pages and website: www.garmin.ae/