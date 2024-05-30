Xbox Game Pass welcomes two new games

The Bollywood diva along with actor Rajkummar Rao are all set to appear on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
Xbox Game Pass subscribers gain access to two new additions: Lords of the Fallen and Humanity. Microsoft’s subscription gaming service, known for its ever-evolving library of over 100 titles, offers many games on launch day, making it a staple for gamers. Subscribers also enjoy perks like in-game currency and real-life rewards such as Discord Nitro or Spotify Premium.
May treated subscribers to a variety of titles spanning genres, with highlights including Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. June kicks off with Lords of the Fallen, a 2023 reboot by Hexworks, and Humanity, an award-winning puzzle game. Lords of the Fallen, originally released in 2014, received praise but flew under the radar, prompting a reboot by Hexworks in 2020.
Humanity, developed by Enhance Games, offers a serene puzzle experience with elements of platforming and strategy. Players guide a Shiba Inu aiding a rogue AI in saving humanity, despite the AI's role in human extinction. The game's unique premise and player-created stages add depth and replayability.
Looking ahead, Xbox Game Pass has confirmed three titles for June: Firework, Rolling Hills, and Still Wakes the Deep. Firework, a puzzle horror game, and Rolling Hills, a life sim featuring a sushi restaurant robot, debut on June 4. Still Wakes the Deep, a horror title from The Chinese Room, arrives on June 18, promising more thrills for subscribers.
