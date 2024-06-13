Valorant's PS5 trophy list leaks ahead of console beta

The star couple has been married for 11 years
Valorant's PS5 trophy list has leaked, revealing that the game lacks a Platinum trophy, potentially disappointing some players. This news comes as Valorant prepares for a limited beta on PS5 and Xbox.
When Riot Games announced Valorant's arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, excitement surged. Since its 2020 release, the free-to-play shooter has been a favourite on PC. Now, a limited console beta starts June 14.
However, the leaked PlayStation trophy list shared by PSN Profiles shows 16 trophies without a Platinum. This may dishearten completionists who enjoy collecting Platinums. The challenging trophies include defusing a Spike with less than a second and hitting 1,000 headshots, comprising 3 Bronze, 7 Silver, and 6 Gold trophies.
Skipping a Platinum trophy is surprising, given its importance to many players. Other games, like XDefiant and some Call of Duty titles, have also omitted Platinums.
Despite this, anticipation for Valorant's console debut remains high. The beta launches June 14 at 1pm PT for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in select regions: the US, UK, Canada, Europe, and Japan. A global release date has yet to be confirmed, but if the beta goes well, Valorant is expected to launch on consoles later this year.
ALSO READ:
The star couple has been married for 11 years
The movie will begin shooting in October
Fundraising event to celebrate the museum's third anniversary
Zeenat Hussain's birthday bash will see over 200 people in attendance
The popular actor calls the all-night shoot 'daunting'
The movie will be directed by Josh Ruben
Coming-of-age Hollywood movie ‘means something’, says actor
The memoir describes how Moorjani was miraculously healed of deadly cancer