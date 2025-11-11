UAE got world's tallest hotel, sent a probe to Mars, and gamers are still waiting for 'GTA 6'

When reports earlier this year claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 has cost more to make than the Burj Khalifa, fans couldn’t help but laugh, because by the time Rockstar’s open-world epic releases, Dubai might just have finished building another record-breaking tower, or more.

Now that the game has been delayed yet again — to November 19, 2026 — it’s worth taking a look at just how much the UAE has managed to achieve, create, and trend before GTA 6 even arrives.

Here’s a look at some of the random, remarkable, and downright surreal things that have happened here since GTA 5 in 2013, while Rockstar continues perfecting Vice City:

1. Minister of AI

We appointed the world’s first Minister of Artificial Intelligence. Omar Sultan Al Olama took office back in 2017; meaning the UAE created an AI ministry before Rockstar could create a new game.

2. Hope Probe

We sent a probe to Mars. The Hope Probe reached the Red Planet in 2021, giving the world stunning photos of Mars. Meanwhile, GTA 6 is still getting delayed.

3. World's tallest hotel

The world’s tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, opens this week for reservations. That’s right, a 365-metre-tall tower with 1,000+ rooms opens on November 15, 2025, before the game drops. Another tower, as we stated above.

4. Coldplay in Abu Dhabi

Coldplay played four sold-out shows in Abu Dhabi, with fans sobbing, glowing, and screaming “Sky Full of Stars” — but still no GTA 6.

5. Dubai Chocolate

The viral Dubai chocolate went global. That's it.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, scored countless goals, and did another interview with Piers Morgan before we got to play GTA 6.

7. Lionel Messi won the World Cup

Messi won the World Cup. And the two football legends Cristiano and Messi will play what will most likely be their final World Cup in 2026. All before we get GTA 6.

8. Driverless and airborne taxis

Driverless taxis and flying taxis to hit UAE streets. We're probably going to get real-life autonomous cars and airborne taxis before Rockstar adds new ones in-game.

9. Robots in town

At Gitex Global 2025, we got robots, from humanoids that teach children languages to robots that sprint, climb, and sense their surroundings, walking among humans and it was normal. And GTA 6 keeps getting delayed.

10. COP28, Expo 2020 and more

The UAE hosted COP28 and Expo 2020, unveiled the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and is building a 3D-printed mosque — all while Rockstar delayed one game.

11. The Dubai Bling cast got creative

The Dubai Bling cast launched new perfumes, new businesses, and a third season. Rockstar? Another trailer, maybe.

12. Box office frenzy

Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Dune: Part Two all came and went — the box office boomed and busted — still no GTA 6.

Lastly, we got Khaleej Times listing some of the craziest things to happen in the UAE before GTA 6, before GTA 6.

At this point, the UAE might unveil a second Louvre, and another astonishing something before GTA 6 finally lands. But when it does — on November 19, 2026 — expect UAE gamers to treat it like an unofficial holiday.