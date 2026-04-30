Sony responds to DRM concerns: PlayStation digital purchases need single authentication

After confusion around digital rights management, Sony stated digital games require one-time online verification for permanent license, and not regular check-ins

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Apr 2026, 12:37 PM
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Sony has issued an official statement addressing concerns over new PlayStation digital game expiration dates that sparked fears of restrictive DRM (Digital Rights Management) policies similar to Xbox One's controversial 2013 plans.

"Players can continue to access and play their purchased games as usual," a Sony spokesperson told GameSpot. "A one-time online check is required to confirm the game's license, after which no further check-ins are required."

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The clarification came after YouTuber Modded Hardware discovered last weekend that PlayStation digital purchases displayed expiration dates, leading to widespread concern that players would be locked out without regular online authentication.

In our previous report, we shared how DoesItPlay posted an update stating they received word from an anonymous insider that the DRM issue was an "unintentional" bug. According to the source, Sony accidentally broke something while fixing an exploit, creating confusing UI elements the company didn't consider urgent. But that isn't the case.

According to Sony's statement, new digital game purchases now include a temporary license requiring a one-time online verification to convert into a permanent license. This represents an additional DRM layer compared to previous PlayStation policies, but falls far short of the always-online requirements many users initially feared.

While the change does introduce an additional online authentication step that didn't exist before, it's nowhere near the aggressive always-online DRM that Microsoft attempted with the Xbox One in 2013, a policy that generated massive backlash and was ultimately reversed before launch.

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