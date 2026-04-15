Sony announces INZONE H6 Air Headset and new gaming gear in UAE

Sony is expanding its gaming lineup in the Middle East with a new range of INZONE products, headlined by the ultra-light INZONE H6 Air headset, alongside Fnatic-themed accessories and a fresh colour option for its wireless earbuds.

The INZONE H6 Air is designed to deliver a more natural and immersive gaming experience, thanks to its open-back acoustic structure.

Sony says this design reduces internal sound reflections, creates a wider, more realistic soundstage and enhances positional audio in games.

The headset uses precision-tuned drivers, inspired by its professional studio headphones, to deliver deep bass while maintaining clear separation between frequencies. This sounds like it is targeted to gamers who are fond of open-world titles.

Weighing just 199g, the H6 Air is also Sony’s lightest gaming headset to date.

It features a spring hinge headband for stability, premium aluminium construction, and a flexible, adjustable cardioid microphone for clear voice capture. The lightweight build makes it ideal for extended gaming sessions without fatigue.

Developed in collaboration with PlayStation Studios, the headset includes a dedicated RPG/Adventure EQ profile. When paired with INZONE Hub, users also get virtual 7.1-channel surround sound and 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, which is great.

Fnatic edition accessories

Sony is also expanding its collaboration with Fnatic with new gaming accessories.

These include an INZONE Mouse-A (Fnatic Edition) and INZONE Mat-F and Mat-D mousepads.

The designs feature Fnatic’s signature orange styling, aimed at esports fans and competitive gamers.

New INZONE Buds colour

The INZONE Buds are getting a new Glass Purple variant, joining the existing black and white options. These noise-cancelling earbuds are designed for gamers who prefer a more compact audio solution, and are probably one of the most aesthetically pleasing gaming earbuds you will see on the market.

Availability in UAE?

While the INZONE H6 Air will be available from May 2026, gamers will have to wait an extra month for the Fnatic accessories and Glass Purple Buds, which will be available from June 2026. Pricing for all products has not yet been announced.