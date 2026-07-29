Roblox now lets anyone create a game using a text prompt

Roblox is making game development as simple as describing an idea on your phone.

The company has unveiled Build, a new AI-powered creation tab inside the Roblox mobile app that can transform a written prompt into a basic playable game. Instead of learning to code or opening Roblox Studio on a computer, users can describe the experience they have in mind and receive a starting point they can edit, test and share.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A prompt asking for a cosy forest adventure, for example, could generate the game’s environment, characters, visual style, sound and core mechanics. Build uses a mixture of Roblox’s proprietary technology and open-source AI models, although the company stresses that the result is intended as a prototype rather than a finished game.

Creations can also move between Build and Roblox Studio through a shared back end and chat history. This means someone could start a project on their phone, then use Studio’s more advanced tools to refine it.

Roblox is also developing AI agents that can playtest games for bugs, analyse performance data using natural-language questions, and recommend experiments designed to improve engagement, retention and monetisation. Those tools are expected to arrive across Build and Studio over the coming months.

Is Roblox Build available in the UAE?

Not yet. Build entered public alpha in New Zealand on July 28, 2026, and Roblox has not confirmed when creators in the UAE will receive access. The company says additional countries will be added over the coming months as it tests and expands the feature.

During the alpha, Build is limited to age-checked users aged nine and above. Games that clear Roblox’s safety reviews can be published globally for eligible age-checked users aged 16 and older, although regional restrictions may apply.

A basic version will be free, with paid options planned for more advanced creators. Roblox has not revealed how much those upgrades will cost.

The tool could dramatically widen the pool of Roblox developers. It may also lead to a flood of quickly generated projects, though Roblox says Build games will face the same moderation and engagement-based discovery rules as every other experience on the platform.

Want to know more about your favourite tech products, brands, and video games? Check out the links below or click here to see Khaleej Times' coverage on technology.