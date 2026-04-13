Roblox launches age-based accounts, expanded parental controls

Roblox has introduced two new age-based accounts designed to protect younger users, with Roblox Kids (ages 5-8) and Roblox Select (ages 9-15) launching in early June 2026.

The Roblox Kids account automatically assigns users ages 5-8 to a curated catalog of thousands of games with Minimal or Mild content ratings. Communication is disabled by default globally, and cannot be enabled in the Middle East where chat restrictions apply per regional regulations announced in September 2025.

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Roblox Select accounts serve users ages 9-15 with access to games rated up to Moderate maturity levels. In regions where chat is available, default communication settings remain unchanged for this age group.

Both account types feature distinct visual designs to indicate account status and will automatically progress users to the next tier as they age — transitioning from Kids to Select at age 9, and from Select to standard accounts at age 16.

Three-step game selection process

Roblox is implementing a rigorous evaluation system for content available to users under 16:

Developer verification: Creators must complete ID verification, enable two-step verification, and maintain an active Roblox Plus subscription.

Real-Time evaluation: The platform analyses how users 16+ interact with new games and monitors reports to assess age-appropriateness.

Content rating: Games receive Minimal, Mild, or Moderate labels, with automatic exclusions for sensitive content, social hangouts, and free-form drawing games.

Enhanced parental controls

Parents gain expanded oversight capabilities, including granular game blocking through age 15, direct chat management where available, and new game approval features allowing parents to grant access to specific titles outside their child's default account tier.

Since implementing facial age checks earlier this year, making Roblox the first online gaming platform to require such verification for chat access, over 50 per cent of global and 65 per cent of US daily active users have completed age verification.

Matt Kaufman, Chief Safety Officer at Roblox, said: "Safety isn't a static feature—it's a journey that evolves as a child grows. These age-adaptive accounts help align users' experiences with their age."

Later in 2026, Roblox will transition to the IARC framework, adopting globally recognised rating standards like ESRB and PEGI.