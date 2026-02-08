'Resident Evil' mobile game is now available in Arabic

Resident Evil Survival Unit, the new mobile strategy game co-developed by Aniplex Inc. and JOYCITY Corporation, has officially expanded across the Middle East and North Africa, marking a major milestone for Arabic-speaking gamers. The title is now available in 17 additional MENA countries, alongside the launch of full Arabic language support worldwide.

With this update, players can seamlessly switch the in-game language to Arabic via the settings menu, while new users across the region can download the game on iOS and Android through the App Store and Google Play. The expansion includes complete Arabic localisation, featuring optimised UI design and in-game text tailored specifically for regional audiences.

Inspired by Capcom’s legendary Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Survival Unit delivers a fresh take on survival horror by blending mobile accessibility with real-time strategy gameplay. Set in a parallel world within the Resident Evil universe, the game introduces an original storyline where players must build bases, gather resources and fight back against terrifying creatures in a collapsed city.

Fan-favourite characters such as Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield and Jill Valentine make appearances, allowing players to form cross-franchise teams and experiment with strategic combinations not seen in the mainline Resident Evil titles. The game features a mix of single-player missions, puzzle-driven survival challenges, and alliance-based multiplayer, encouraging coordination and tactical planning.